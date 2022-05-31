"I give people what they want" - The Miz on former celebrity tag team partner

WWE Superstar The Miz recently appeared on a talk show wherein he addressed his betrayal against his former celebrity tag team partner, YouTuber Logan Paul.

Paul first appeared at WrestleMania 37, siding with Sami Zayn in his feud against Kevin Owens. This year, the boxer made his in-ring debut at The Show of Shows, teaming with The Miz against Dominik and Rey Mysterio. While celebrating their victory, The A-Lister turned on Paul, much to his surprise.

The former WWE Champion recently tweeted a clip from his appearance on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! He is seen talking about when he planted Logan Paul's face straight into the mat after their match against The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

"What can I say, I give people what they want… @LoganPaul’s face in the mat," Miz wrote in the caption.

The A-Lister has often represented the company across various television shows like The Apprentice, Dancing with the Stars, and his own reality series, Miz and Mrs, featuring his wife and family.

On the latest edition of RAW, he promoted the upcoming season of his the latter and announced that his wife Maryse would appear on the red brand next week.

The Miz believes fans loved his betrayal of Logan Paul

YouTuber Logan Paul has often garnered mixed reactions from fans. Amidst his appearances at WrestleMania over the past two years, he received mixed chants of boos and cheers from the fans in attendance.

On the same episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Miz, who is often known for being a heel, stated that fans celebrated after he hit Paul with his signature finisher, The Skull Crushing Finale.

"It's very difficult to make me a good guy like I've been a bad guy for 18 years in the WWE. I am booed out of the building. I'm chanted you suck all the time but when Logan Paul came in and I hit that skull crushing finale, people celebrated." (6:43 - 6:58)

While both men have tweeted back and forth about the betrayal on social media following WrestleMania 38, we may get to witness the two feud again in a singles competition.

