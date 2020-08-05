The Miz recounts great advice from Billy Kidman

The Miz is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars currently competing in the promotion.

However, it wasn't always smooth sailing when it comes to the career of The Miz in WWE. Prior to becoming a WWE Superstar, The Miz found fame on reality television shows such as 'The Real World'. But, this would lead to friction once being signed to a WWE contract as many old-school wrestlers saw The Miz as an "outsider".

During a recent interview on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, The Miz recalled a story about receiving some inspirational advice from former WWE Superstar Billy Kidman. At the time The Miz was still a cast member on The Real World but bumped into Kidman at an event at the Playboy Mansion:

"I was on The Real World and I met him at the Playboy Mansion because Torrie Wilson's cover was coming out," "I saw Billy and I ask him, 'what's your best advice?' and he goes, 'Honestly, I could tell you all these different things, but stick with it.' The reason it was the best advice is, it sounds so simple, but so many people find different excuses on why they never made it; family, friends, you have to sacrifice everything to get there and you have to find all the tools and pieces you need to get there and you have to figure out a way to get there. 'Stick with it' was very small, but it meant the most to me at that time." ( h/t Fightful)

The Miz in WWE

After a rocky start to his WWE career, The Miz has gone on to have a WWE Hall of Fame worthy run with the promotion. The Miz is a former WWE Champion, 8-time Intercontinental Champion and the 14th overall Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

The Miz also main evented WrestleMania 27, defeating John Cena to retain the WWE Championship.

Reality and game show host

The Miz has also completed numerous projects outside of the WWE ring. The former WWE Champion is currently the host of the game show 'Cannonball' on the USA Network.

Advertisement

Our resident oyster shucker is shucking good at #Cannonball pic.twitter.com/Wuqb9Po6d0 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 31, 2020

In addition to this show, The Miz, along with his wife Maryse, star in the USA Network reality show 'Miz & Mrs' on the USA Network. The Miz recently took to Twitter to announced that production had wrapped on Season 2 of the reality series.

Last week we finished production of @MizandMrsTV Season 2. I want to thank our entire crew for working so hard to make an entertaining, funny, heartfelt show. Every person on this crew is tasked w/ a very important job to make it the success it is. 40 episodes completed 🍾 pic.twitter.com/frQYYmKGoI — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 3, 2020

What is your favourite memory of The Miz in WWE?