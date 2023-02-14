The Miz refuses to break character in an unaired WWE RAW moment [WATCH]

WWE RAW had its final Monday Night show before the Elimination Chamber in Montreal, and fans are excited for what's next to come on the Road to WrestleMania. Last night, The Miz was stomped by Seth Rollins with his gigantic boots. During an unaired segment, the A-Lister was seen selling the stomp.

The Miz has been a significant part of the history of WWE RAW for over fifteen years in the industry. The A-Lister is a former 2-time WWE Champion who won his first World Championship on an episode of WWE RAW when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the then champion Randy Orton.

On Monday, The Miz hosted The Miz-TV with Seth Rollins as his special guest. However, The Visionary stomped the A-Lister with his Astro-Boy look-alike shoes. During an off-air moment, The Miz was seen selling the injury while the production crew was trying to assemble the ring. Check it out:

feeling ucey @SquishySnapple #WWERaw The WWE crew is currently working around the Miz The WWE crew is currently working around the Miz 💀 #WWERaw https://t.co/7VRpmb3WcF

In the end, both the Miz and Seth Rollins were laid out when the United States Champion, Austin Theory, attacked Rollins after his assault on the A-Lister.

The Miz faced Rick Boogs in a rematch on WWE RAW

Last year, The Miz went on to team up with Logan Paul and ended up betraying him at WrestleMania 38. He later began his feud with The Maverick on WWE RAW, where he ended up losing at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

Later, the A-Lister began working with the developmental talent who were making their transition from NXT to RAW. The Miz formed an alliance with Tommaso Ciampa and Bronson Reed and faced stars like Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis.

Last week on RAW, Rick Boogs made a surprise return to the company after being out of action for nearly a year. Adam Pearce announced that Boogs would be on the red brand as he quickly defeated The Miz in his return match.

After The Miz complained to Pearce, the two were booked for a rematch on last night's episode. In the end, Boogs hit a gorilla press front slam to beat the former WWE Champion.

What do you think is next for Rick Boogs and The Miz on the red brand? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes