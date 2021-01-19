The Miz regrets not meeting Ultimate Warrior before his death - "I never did get to see him again"

The Miz has voiced his regret in not meeting The Ultimate Warrior before he passed away.

Speaking to SunSport, the former WWE Champion said that the Ultimate Warrior was his favorite wrestler from childhood. The Miz also picked the larger-than-life WWE Superstar as the first name on his wrestling Mount Rushmore.

"He was my favorite as a child. Growing up there was no one bigger than the Ultimate Warrior" Said The Miz.

The Miz went into detail about how he had the chance to meet The Ultimate Warrior at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 2014, the night before WrestleMania, but didn't want to bother his childhood idol.

“I was walking by and saw his dressing room. The door was open. From a distance, I could see he was in there... I was like, ‘Man, I should go and introduce myself and tell him how much of a fan I was... But I thought, ‘Nah, it’s the Hall of Fame, he probably has a long speech – I’ll wait until I see him again.’ I never did get to see him again.”

The Ultimate Warrior would appear on the episode of Monday Night RAW following WrestleMania XXX, where he would give a rousing speech to the crowd in his first appearence in WWE for well over a decade. He would pass away just three days later after suffering a heart attack outside a hotel in Arizona. He was 54 years old.

The Ultimate Warrior legally changed his name to 'Warrior'

1/15/89: Rick Rude attacks Ultimate Warrior during their Super Posedown



Warrior then flips the hell out and tosses around anyone in sight! pic.twitter.com/WSm4shuSDU — OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast (@ovppodcast) January 15, 2021

In a shocking move akin to the kinds of storylines you might see in the world of pro wrestling, The Ultimate Warrior - real name James Brian Hellwig - legally changed his name to 'Warrior' in honor of his wrestling persona in 1993.

He continued to use the name Warrior as his official title until his death, and his children also share the Warrior name as their legal surname.

His victory over Hulk Hogan in the main event of WrestleMania VI in Toronto, where he became the unified Intercontinental and WWF Champion, is still considered one of the great upsets in WWE history.