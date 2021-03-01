"No, absolutely not" - The Miz reveals why he rejected a project WWE offered him

The Miz recently opened up about his journey to becoming a WWE star and the trials and tribulations he faced over the years. He said that he rejected WWE's offer of having his own reality show and revealed the reason he did so.

The Miz was a part of The Real World reality show, as well as a few other MTV reality shows, before becoming a WWE Superstar in the mid-2000s.

In his recent appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, The Miz spoke about his career before WWE and how he tried hard to get into the company. He was branded a "reality star" and wasn't given the opportunity initially to be a part of WWE. He revealed that, years later, WWE wanted him and his wife Maryse to be a part of a reality show, which he rejected.

"I couldn't get an audition (with WWE). Nobody would audition me because they were like, 'We know who you are. You're Miz from The Real World, you're Mike from The Real World. You're just a reality star.' So when I got to WWE, nobody wanted me there because I was a reality star. Nobody wanted to learn that I was doing independent wrestling, that I was trying to learn the craft. Nobody cared. Back then it was way different than it is now. Then, cut to years later, I'm told, 'Hey, we would love to do a reality show with you,' and I said, 'No, absolutely not.' It was a 100% 'no'."

The Miz said that he didn't want the stigma that he remembered from 15 years ago of being in the Real World and how he wasn't allowed to do multiple things. The Miz revealed that he agreed to do the reality show only when he and Maryse were given full control as executive producers.

The Miz's career away from WWE

The Miz is the host of the Cannonball TV show

The Miz has a lot going for him away from the WWE ring. The WWE Champion has his own reality show with his wife Maryse, called Miz & Mrs. Two seasons of the show have aired so far, and a third season will air later this year.

He has also acted in a few movies while also being the host of a few different reality shows.