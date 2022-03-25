×
"Remember when I beat you?" - Former WWE Champion responds to being praised by John Cena, reminds him of iconic WrestleMania loss

John Cena is currently not scheduled to appear at this year's WrestleMania
Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 25, 2022 11:14 PM IST
News

The Miz has reminded John Cena of his iconic loss to The A-Lister from WrestleMania XXVII. In 2011, Miz pulled off a shocking win over Cena at the Show Of Shows, retaining the WWE Championship in the process.

Taking to Twitter, Cena recently praised The Miz in regards to WWE Evil, claiming that the former WWE Champion was one of his favorite bad guys and WrestleMania opponents.

8 episodes down! Lot of EVIL for one day! 😈 glad you enjoyed it !!!! #WWEEvil twitter.com/johndauria6/st…

In response to Cena's comments on social media, The Miz reminded the Leader of The Cenation about his loss at WrestleMania XXVII. The A-Lister wrote:

"Hey @JohnCena, remember when I beat you at #WrestleMania?"

Check out The Miz's response to Cena below:

Hey @JohnCena, remember when I beat you at #WrestleMania? twitter.com/johncena/statu…

John Cena isn't scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 38

Throughout the years, John Cena has always been one of the focal points leading up to WWE's biggest annual show, WrestleMania. However, that hasn't been the case in recent years.

The same could very well be said for WrestleMania 38, as there are currently no signs of Cena appearing at this year's Show Of Shows. Unless the former multi-time WWE World Champion makes a surprise appearance.

WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair recently made it clear that WWE doesn't need to rely on Cena for WrestleMania. He stated on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast:

“No [WWE does not need Cena]... I mean, I’d love to see John but I don’t think they need him, no. John is so wrapped up in Hollywood now and doing so well. He’s in South America right now for a couple of months. That’s a big sacrifice and a big commitment when you start doing acting full-time,” said Flair. [46:04-46:38]

Watch Ric Flair speak on Cena below:

The last time the former WWE Champion competed at The Showcase of Immortals was back at WrestleMania 36. On that occasion, Cena faced former Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a special Firefly Funhouse Match.

Cena went on to lose to Wyatt in what remains one of WWE's most unique matches in WrestleMania history.

Edited by Brandon Nell
