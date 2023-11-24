The Miz reveals major milestone he needs to achieve following his match against Gunther at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE RAW Superstar The Miz recently talked about his bucket list of achievements that he's still looking forward to completing before he finishes his career.

On the recent episode of WWE RAW, The Ring General fully embraced his role as a heel, while The Miz showed off his new babyface persona ahead of Survivor Series WarGames. The WWE Universe went bananas over the latest promos as The A-Lister landed a blow on The Austrian and initiated a great lead for the upcoming match.

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Miz discussed what still needs to be done from his bucket list. He opened up regarding his wish to break the record for most reigns and longest total time holding the Intercontinental Championship. Miz also added that it would be really nice to add to his list of feats in the WWE.

The Miz said:

"Break the record for most days of having the Intercontinental Championship, and most reigns. I’m one reign away from being tied for being number one and twenty-five days for having the title the most out of anyone. I think Pedro Morales has me beat by now by twenty-five days. That would be a pretty good feat, another accolade to add to my already pretty stout career." (H/T- WrestleTalk)

Gunther opened up about his upcoming bout at WWE Survivor Series against The Miz

Gunther recently opened up regarding his upcoming match against The Miz at Survivor Series WarGames.

The Intercontinental Champion discussed how exciting his match with The Miz would be on Insight with Chris van Vliet. He also opened up about his character-building in the company and the way in which it has been different from other superstars. Gunther made a bold statement that he does not fall into the category of a typical superstar.

The Ring General stated:

"I’m really excited for the match. It’s honestly because I think when I joined, the main roster was clear for me, I need to make a statement. I’m not a guy out of that system I have been in NXT UK, I’ve been a little bit in NXT, but all my development, all my whatever, like character building, figuring myself out, and all of that happens way before WWE. So I’m not the typical [Superstar]. The Miz, on the other hand, is a prime example of how good their development system is. Because he started with them and he’s one of the most decorated names they have."

It would be exciting to see how The Miz is going to perform in the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames.

