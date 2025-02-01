The Miz's near-five year streak continues on WWE SmackDown

The Miz's lost his first match since being drafted to WWE SmackDown. This now meant this his unfortunate streak continued on the blue brand.

Before arriving on SmackDown, The Miz was feuding with The Wyatt Sicks, who were then transferred to the blue brand. While The A-Lister was happy about this, he was informed last week that he too was now a member of the SmackDown roster.

Hence, he was busy trying to recruit some friends in case the fearsome faction came after him again. He tried to form a friendship with Andrade but was turned down.

Tonight on SmackDown, The A-Lister was in Nick Aldis' office where he stated he gave Andrade the offer of a lifetime but was rejected. He further said that he would punch Andrade in the face if he was in the room. It appeared that Andrade was standing behind him all along. The former AEW star then challenged him to a match and Nick Aldis made it official.

Later on in the night, both men locked horns in an incredible match where Andrade came out on top. This loss will only extend Miz's televised losing streak on the blue brand. His last win on SmackDown came on the April 25, 2020, episode where he teamed with John Morrison and The Forgotten Sons to defeat The Lucha House Party and New Day.

It will be interesting to see if The Miz's fortunes on SmackDown will improve in the future.

