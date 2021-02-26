"He doesn't deserve to be in the same ring as the WWE Champion" - The Miz on part-time star possibly facing him at WrestleMania 37

The Miz has dismissed reports of Bad Bunny potentially facing him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. The Miz said that anyone who faces him for the title has to earn their way to it.

Bad Bunny is a big name in the music industry. The rapper made his WWE debut at Royal Rumble, where he performed the song "Booker T" at the show. He has become Damian Priest's ally on RAW and recently won the 24/7 title as well.

In a recent WWE media call, Saul from Record (Mexico) asked The Miz if there's a possibility that Bad Bunny could potentially face him at WrestleMania 37. The Miz praised Bad Bunny for being an exceptional talent in the music industry but said that he doesn't deserve to be in the same ring as him.

"Bad Bunny is an incredible recording artist. He's the biggest recording artist in the world. There's no denying his talent in the music industry, but to be in a WWE Championship match, in the main event of WrestleMania, you need to earn your way to do that. You don't just come into WWE and we just throw it at you. You need to earn, especially with me. Maybe times past they would sit there and say, 'oh, this is going to be it. This is what we're getting.' No! This title, I want to make sure that the person earns the right to be a WWE Champion. Bad Bunny needs years in order to do that. As talented as he is, he does not deserve to be in the same foot... he doesn't deserve to be in the same ring as the WWE Champion, The Miz."

Please H/T Sportskeeda if you use the above quote.

The Miz will defend his WWE Championship on next week's RAW against Bobby Lashley.

The Miz's rumored plans for WrestleMania 37

Advertisement

The Miz and John Morrison have had run-ins with Bad Bunny in recent weeks. A recent report stated that Miz and Morrison could face Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37.

Bobby Lashley just beat Braun Strowman!



Next week The Miz goes one on one with Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/KKZXud5X4y — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 23, 2021

This would mean that The Miz could lose the title in the coming few weeks, perhaps to Lashley on RAW, next week.