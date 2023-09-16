The Miz sends bold message ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Miz will face LA Knight tonight on WWE SmackDown in Denver, Colorado. The former WWE Champion received his rematch after losing to Knight at Payback, and he has a message for his rival ahead of their clash.

The feud between the two trash talkers started after Knight seemingly stole the spotlight from The Miz following SummerSlam. It led to a match at Payback earlier this month, with John Cena serving as the Special Guest Referee.

Cena did a great job enforcing the rules, resulting in a win for Knight. The Miz thought that it was unfair to have a former rival be an official for his match. The A-Lister got his wish, and he sent a message to Knight. The Grand Slam Champion stated that talk was over between them and that the feud would end tonight.

"Talk is over. This ends TONIGHT!!! #Smackdown," The Miz wrote.

The Miz picked up some momentum earlier this week on WWE RAW when he defeated Akira Tozawa. On the other hand, LA Knight also kept his momentum after beating Austin Theory last week on WWE SmackDown.

LA Knight recently confronted Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown

Many people expect LA Knight to get the win over The Miz on tonight's WWE SmackDown. Knight is one of the hottest acts in WWE, and he was put in a feud with The Miz to make him look good.

However, Knight's recently brushed shoulders with Paul Heyman, and that could put him on The Bloodline's crosshairs. The star interrupted Heyman when he was having a chat with Adam Pearce. This did not please The Wise Man at all, so he made sure to let The Megastar know. However, Knight was undeterred by this and quickly reparteed that he did not care.

With his win over Austin Theory last week and Grayson Waller serving as his accomplice, it's also possible for them to make things difficult for Knight.

Whatever happens tonight, it seems like there are a lot of possibilities for Knight. As one of the most popular superstars on the roster, he needs all the wins he can get to gain more momentum and maintain his popularity.

Who do you think will win between The Miz and LA Knight tonight? Share your pick in the comments section below.

