"Accept my offer" - The Miz sends former tag team partner terms for negotiation

RAW Superstar The Miz recently sent YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul an offer for a match at SummerSlam.

The A-Lister and Paul teamed up against The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. In the weeks leading up to their match, the duo became friends. When celebrating their victory at The Show of Shows, The Miz betrayed Paul and slammed him onto the mat with the Skull Crushing Finale.

Logan Paul recently signed a contract with WWE. During his announcement video, Paul made it clear that he has no intentions of teaming up with Miz and is vying for revenge against The A-Lister.

On the latest edition of RAW, the former WWE Champion faced AJ Styles in a singles match. Prior to the match, The A-Lister laid out the terms for the negotiation, citing that the YouTuber should accept his offer to partner with him for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam.

“Accept my offer and we will become @WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. But if you don't, I will be relentless… you will be humble,” Miz said.

After Styles defeated Miz on RAW, he was attacked by Ciampa. It leaves the door open for The Phenomenal One to team up with Paul and face the heel duo at SummerSlam.

Since Miz's actions at Mania, him and Logan Paul have been going back and forth on social media. There has been no confirmation on a singles match between the two men to settle their seemingly unfinished business.

