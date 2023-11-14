The Miz sends hilarious warning to former champion ahead of WWE RAW

The Miz has delivered a hilarious warning to a former champion ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Last week on the red brand, The Miz competed in a Fatal 4-Way match against Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Ricochet. The A-Lister emerged victorious to earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at WWE Survivor Series on November 25.

The veteran will be squaring off against Ivar of The Viking Raiders tonight on RAW. Ivar's tag team partner, Erik, will be out of action for a substantial amount of time after recently undergoing neck fusion surgery.

Ahead of tonight's show, The Miz sent a hilarious warning to the former RAW Tag Team Champion. He noted that he comes from a Viking lineage as well and included several AI-generated images, as seen in his post below.

"Believe it or not I come from a great lineage of Vikings myself. See ya tonight @Ivar_WWE. #WWERaw," Miz posted.

WWE RAW star Gunther claims it is time for The Miz to retire

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently delivered a harsh message to his opponent ahead of Survivor Series 2023.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Ring General praised The Miz as a superstar but claimed that he was in the twilight of his career. Gunther added that the veteran should step aside and make room for the superstars that matter now.

"I'm looking forward to it. He looked very excited, he looked very into the moment. But he has to face his reality now, and his reality is that he has to face me at Survivor Series. I'm very intrigued about that match because he is one of the greatest this company has ever produced. One of the greatest sports entertainers that this company has ever produced, but, he is definitely in the fall of his career. And maybe being in the ring with me will make him realize that it is time to step away maybe, and make room for the people that matter now," he said. [From 37:15 - 37:54]

Gunther is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in history, but The Miz has held the title eight times during his illustrious career. It will be fascinating to see if the 43-year-old is able to pull off the upset and capture the Intercontinental Championship for the ninth time when he battles Gunther at Survivor Series in Chicago.

