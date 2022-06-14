Former Money in the Bank winner sends indirect warning to Roman Reigns on RAW

Former Money in the Bank winner The Miz took to social media to send an indirect message to Roman Reigns.

Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief Paul Heyman was present tonight on WWE RAW on behalf of Reigns to confront the latter's next challenger, Riddle. Heyman appeared on Miz TV along with The A-Lister and Riddle to kick off the show. During the segment, Heyman bragged about Reigns' title wins and how he has overcome various opponents.

The Miz later took to Twitter to send an indirect warning to Roman Reigns when he stated a bonafide fact in response to Heyman's bold claim that there is a zero percent chance of anyone defeating Roman Reigns.

The A-Lister stated that he had been 100% successful in the past when cashing in his MITB contracts.

"Just saying I’ve been 100% successful when cashing in my #MITB contracts #WWERaw," wrote The Miz.

You can check out The Miz's tweet below:

The Miz won the Money in the Bank contract for the first time in 2010 and successfully cashed in on Randy Orton to become the WWE Champion for the first time.

He later won the contract for a second time from the 2020 Men's Money in the Bank match winner Otis. He later cashed in on champion Drew McIntyre at the 2020 Elimination Chamber to become WWE Champion for the second time.

Can The Miz dethrone Roman Reigns?

While the idea of The A-Lister dethroning Reigns may be daunting, it is not impossible.

If The Miz manages to become Mr. Money in the Bank again at the upcoming premium live event, he will have a chance to cash in on The Head of the Table, which is if the latter remains champion till then.

Riddle is set to face Reigns on this week's SmackDown. However, Heyman made it clear on RAW that it will be the former United States Champion's only chance at the championship because if he loses, he can never challenge The Tribal Chief again.

It remains to be seen how the title picture will unfold this week on SmackDown as Reigns will look to keep his dominance alive on the blue brand.

