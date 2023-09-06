The Miz sends a message after strange John Cena segment on WWE RAW

The Miz took to social media to deliver a message after a strange John Cena segment on WWE RAW.

This past weekend at WWE Payback, The Miz was set to face LA Knight after feuding with him for several weeks. However, before the match could begin, John Cena came out to address the crowd.

He was interrupted by The Miz, and they had a back-and-forth exchange that resulted in Cena announcing that he was the special guest referee for Miz's match. During the match, Miz tried to steal a victory by grabbing the rope, but Cena spotted it and stopped the A-Lister. The former WWE Champion ended up losing the match to LA Knight.

On RAW, The Miz came out for a special episode of Miz TV. He claimed that he never lost the match as he was screwed by Cena. He then called for the 16-time world champion to appear on his show. Cena's music played, but he never came out.

However, The Miz claimed that Cena was in the ring and he could see him. He then proceeded to yell at thin air, pretending it was the wrestler-turned-actor. He ended the segment by hitting a skull-crushing finale on an invisible Cena.

After the show, The Miz took to social media to send a message about his strange segment on RAW.

"About last night…. #WWERaw"

The Miz claims that he is the only one who can see John Cena

The Miz's segment on RAW was a dig at Cena and his catchphrase, "You can't see me." He even asked the live fans if they could see the Cenation leader as he could.

Following the segment, The Miz took to social media to confirm that he could see the former WWE Champion.

"You can't see @JohnCena …but I can. #WWE," The Miz wrote.

Now that John Cena is scheduled to appear on WWE television for the next few weeks, it looks like he may be involved in a program with The Miz.

