The Miz sents a strong message to former champion Johnny Gargano ahead of their clash on WWE RAW

Two-time Grand Slam champion The Miz recently sent a warning to Johnny Gargano ahead of the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

The Miz and Gargano have recently been involved in a tussle over who is speaking the truth regarding The A-Lister's equation with Dexter Lumis. While Miz claims that Lumis' attacks on him are unwarranted, Gargano has managed to gather evidence to the contrary. The former NXT Champion claims that The A-Lister orchestrated the attacks to gain publicity.

The two men are expected to come head-to-head on the upcoming episode of RAW during a segment of Miz TV.

Ahead of this week's edition of the red brand, The Miz took to Twitter to send a message to Johnny Wrestling. He asked Gargano to watch his back while adding a photo of their match from last week.

"Watch your back, @JohnnyGargano. #WWERaw," he tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Logan Paul heaped praise on The Miz for allowing him to shine

Before stepping out by himself in WWE, YouTube star Logan Paul teamed up with The Miz. Paul and The A-Lister defeated The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

However, after the match, the former world champion betrayed Logan Paul from behind and planted him with a Skull Crushing Finale. As a result, The Maverick got his revenge on The A-Lister by defeating him at SummerSlam 2022.

After SummerSlam, Paul, speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, extolled the grand slam champion for his mentorship. He added that the Grand Slam Champion is a team player.

"I'm 2-0; I am winning something. I'm winning a combat sport; I can't believe it [Paul laughed]. But, he [Miz] allows me to shine, and he's not afraid to, and a lot of vets, for the new guy, I can't imagine that's always easy. He understands what it takes to make the organization great. He's a team player, and I love Mike' The Miz' for that." [H/T - Post Wrestling]

As of now, things have taken an ugly turn between Johnny Gargano and the former world champion. Last week, the former NXT Champion and The A-Lister battled in a singles match which the latter won. It remains to be seen how the storyline between Lumis and Miz will unfold in the near future.

Do you think Miz hired Dexter Lumis to become more famous? Sound off in the comment section below.

