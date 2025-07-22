The Miz shares emotional tribute to Ozzy Osbourne amid WWE hiatus

The Miz shared a very emotional tribute to Ozzy Osbourne today on social media amid his WWE hiatus. The veteran hasn't competed in a match since his loss to Aleister Black on the May 2 edition of SmackDown.Ozzy Osbourne passed away earlier today, aged 76, and several stars have already shared heartfelt tributes. The Miz took to Instagram to reflect on a promo segment he had with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne back in the day and noted that The Prince of Darkness was exactly who he had hoped he would be in real life. &quot;Cut to five years later — I’m in WWE, standing inside the ring with Ozzy Osbourne himself. A guy I grew up watching on stage, now just a few feet away, talking to me. I met him a couple hours before that moment and had the chance to ask him anything I wanted. And not only did he answer… he laughed, he joked, he delivered. He was exactly who I hoped he’d be,&quot; wrote The Miz.The A-Lister also mentioned being heartbroken upon hearing the news of The Prince of Darkness' passing, but drew strength from the fact that legends like Ozzy live on with their words and in our memories:Today, I’m heartbroken to hear he’s passed. But legends like Ozzy never really die. They echo in our speakers, in our memories, and in every kid screaming in the pit, just like I did. Rest in power, Ozzy. And thank you… for the soundtrack to my chaos,&quot; he added.You can check out his emotional message in the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOzzy Osbourne played his final show with Black Sabbath on July 5, 2025. The legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 and took his rightful spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.The Miz reacts to WWE exit rumors amid hiatusThe Miz recently commented on rumors that he was exiting the company and claimed that they were completely false.The former champion took to Instagram during his hiatus from the promotion to debunk rumors. He noted that the speculations that he was leaving WWE were not true and decided to finally address them because they just wouldn't stop.&quot;And since I’m talking on here, I feel like I need to address some things because I keep getting texts from friends asking me, ‘Is the news on social media real?’ And my thing is everyone get off of social media and don’t listen to any of it. Because it’s all false. Everything I’ve seen about me is false and I didn’t want to address it. I thought it would just go away. I didn’t want to draw attention to it because if I said something, then it might draw more attention and I just didn’t want that but, it just keeps going,&quot; he said. [H/T: WrestlingHeadlines] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see when The Miz finally makes his return to WWE in the weeks ahead.