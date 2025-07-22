  • home icon
  • Adam Pearce, Drew McIntyre, and more pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne

Adam Pearce, Drew McIntyre, and more pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 22, 2025 19:54 GMT
WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Legendary singer and WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76. Tributes to the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath have already started to pour in.

Ozzy's family shared the unfortunate news of his passing via his social media handles. According to the statement released by the family, he passed away this morning in their presence, surrounded by love.

To go along with his numerous accolades and honors in the music industry, Ozzy Osbourne was also a WWE Hall of Famer. He was inducted into the Stamford-based promotion's HOF as a celebrity in 2021.

Several stars from the world of professional wrestling have paid tribute to the legend within minutes of the news breaking out. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce took to his X/Twitter account to do so. The 47-year-old noted he had the honor of watching Ozzy Osbourne perform live.

"Godspeed, Ozzy. Honored to have seen you perform live; unquestionably one of the indelible, undeniable voices of my life. 🙏," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and former WWE Superstar Paige (aka Saraya) also shared pictures of the late Englishman with short tribute messages on X.

"The tunes. The memories. The inspirations. Thank you. RIP Ozzy," wrote Priest.
"Rest in power to the prince of darkness 💔 Heartbreaking..," noted Saraya.

Two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre also took to his X/Twitter account to share an emotional message. The Scottish Warrior noted that he thought Ozzy Osbourne would outlive us all. He further thanked the legend for his music.

"I thought Ozzy would outlive us all. Thank you for keeping us going on those long road trips. RIP Prince of Darkness," he wrote.

You can check out his X/Twitter post below:

Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our condolences to the Osbourne family at this difficult time.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
