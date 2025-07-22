WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne passes away aged 76

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne has sadly passed away today. Osbourne was 76 years old at the time of his passing.

Ozzy was the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, and they had their final performance on July 5 at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham, England. He also hosted a popular reality TV series, The Osbournes, alongside his wife, Sharon, and their children.

According to TMZ, the Osbourne family released a statement sharing that he died surrounded by love, but the cause of death remains unknown.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Ozzy Osbourne was featured in the opening video package for Survivor Series 2022 as WWE used his "War Pigs" track as the theme song for the premium live event. The legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a celebrity in 2021. The ceremony took place during the pandemic, and he was inducted virtually.

Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our condolences to the Osbourne family at this difficult time.

