Spoiler on the final inductee into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame - Reports

It has now seemingly been confirmed that Ozzy Osbourne will be part of the 2021 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

During Friday Night WWE SmackDown, eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe spotted rock legend Ozzy Osbourne in a commercial advertising the upcoming WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has now confirmed the news of Osbourne's induction ahead of this Tuesday's special event.

Ozzy Osbourne to be inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame

While Ozzy Osbourne was not present in Tampa Bay to accept his Hall of Fame induction, Meltzer reports that he recorded a video message for the show, which will serve as his acceptance speech.

Osbourne has been no stranger to WWE over the last few decades. He made his first appearance with the company dating all the way back to WrestleMania 2, where he accompanied The British Bulldogs to the ring.

He then appeared on WWE Friday Night SmackDown back in May 2007 in Baltimore, Maryland. He performed his hit single "I Don't Wanna Stop", which was also the official theme song for that year's Judgment Day pay-per-view.

Two years later. Osbourne was the guest host of WWE RAW in November 2009 and was part of the infamous "WWE's Got Talent" skit.

With this induction, Osbourne joins the rest of the 2020-2021 class of the WWE Hall of Fame, including:

The nWo

The Bella Twins

"The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith

Jushin "Thunder" Liger

John Bradshaw Layfield

Eric Bischoff

Kane

Rob Van Dam

Molly Holly

The Great Khali

Titus O'Neil (The Warrior Award)

William Shatner (Celebrity wing)

The WWE Hall of Fame will air on Peacock and the WWE Network this Tuesday at 8 PM EST.

