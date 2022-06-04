Former SmackDown star encouraged The Miz to join WWE Tough Enough

WWE RAW star The Miz has revealed who was behind his decision to join Tough Enough.

Despite being beaten by Daniel Puder during the fourth season of the competition in 2004, The Miz went on to find success in his WWE career. He went on to capture the WWE Championship, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Titles, alongside becoming a two-time Grand Slam Champion. But as it turns out, he wasn't even supposed to join the show.

On a recent episode of the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, the A-Lister revealed when he had doubts about the show. He stated that he was talked into it by former WWE signee Simon Dean, who was also known as Super Nova during his time at ECW. He also shared that he called the former superstar and asked if joining Tough Enough was a good move.

“I knew who Simon Dean was because he was on television at the time on ‘SmackDown',” Miz said. “I called him, and I said, ‘Hey, I’m just looking for a little bit of advice. Do you think that this is a good move if I want, you know, respect in the business?’” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

To date, the A-Lister is the first and only contestant from the show to become the WWE Champion and headline WrestleMania.

The Miz shares the advice that caused him to give WWE Tough Enough a try

In the same interview, he shared that Simon told him that he could be a millionaire if he wins and will even obtain a WWE contract. The A-Lister then added that he probably wouldn't have participated if he wasn't given that kind of advice.

"And he [Simon Dean] said, ‘Dude, this is called the million-dollar “Tough Enough.'You could be a millionaire if you win this. You will have a WWE contract. Do it. Do the show. This is your opportunity. This is your moment’. And I don’t know, if I didn’t get that kind of advice, if I would’ve taken that advice and done it.”

Since his days in Tough Enough, the former champion has become one of WWE's most must-see performers due to his skills in the ring and with the mic. He has also participated in many TV shows and movies during his illustrious career.

