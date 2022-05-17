The Miz reacts on screwing popular babyface out of a win on WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion The Miz has reacted to Veer Mahaan beating Mustafa Ali on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ali was scheduled to face Theory on the red brand. Before the match got underway, the United States Champion introduced The Miz as the special guest referee. Soon after, he made the announcement that Veer Mahaan would be facing Ali. Despite Mustafa's best efforts, Veer was able to defeat the former, courtesy of The Miz's unfair officiating.

The A-lister tweeted a series of posts regarding the match.

The former Intercontinental Champion acted to have missed Theory's interference during the match.

He shared Theory's selfie with a helpless Ali being assaulted by Mahaan.

The heel character found the night to be a memorable one.

Theory comments on The Miz officiating a match on RAW

Current United States Champion Theory has commented on The Miz's officiating skills.

Last week on RAW, Mustafa Ali took on Ciampa in a singles bout. The A-Lister then came out to announce that he would be officiating the match between the two stars. The 41-year-old then started handing Ciampa an unfair advantage by misusing his power during the encounter. He refused to count for Ali's pin attempts a number of times before fast-tracking Ciampa's count.

Reflecting on the incident on RAW Talk, Theory labeled the RAW star as the most awesome referee in WWE history.

"I think we had a history-making moment. We had the most awesome referee in WWE history. Yeah, I'm talking about the Miz. I saw Ali's match with Ciampa and it's just so disappointing that a guy like Ali thinks he can be handed a shot at this United States Championship and he can't even get the job done with such a great referee like The Miz watching. It's OK though, because you know what it is. I'm going to keep holding on to this. I'm gonna stay the United States champion. And how long is that gonna last? All Day," Theory said.

