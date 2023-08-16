The Miz has to do something "truly horrible" to LA Knight, claims ex-WWE writer

WWE Superstar The Miz needs to do something horrible to LA Knight, according to former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz.

The Miz and Knight are currently in a heated feud. Their differences started when the latter eliminated the former during the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam. During the latest episode of RAW, The A-Lister came out as he was furious that the WWE Universe started acknowledging Knight over him.

However, the Megastar interrupted him, they started demeaning each other's careers. While The Miz was proud of his achievements in WWE, Knight explained why he couldn't be as successful as The A-Lister because he thinks the latter played "safe" in the company while he did not.

Recently, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz talked about the RAW segment on The Masked Man Show with Kaz podcast. He hailed the exchange between the two stars and said that it can lead to a great story.

"I thought that was a really brilliant way of like kind of crafting why you haven't been here as long as The Miz has and calling Miz safe, like that's great because now Miz can do something which is out of character for him in recent years, but like truly heelish and truly horrible to LA Knight and get some serious heat and be like who's safe now? You call that safe? That kinda thing really sets him up nicely and I just think they are basically like sliding doors with them. It could've equally just been the opposite." [34:55 - 35:37]

WWE Superstar LA Knight isn't The Rock "rip-off" believes Brian Gewirtz

During the same podcast, Brian further noted that he doesn't believe Knight is imitating The Rock and stated that his character will change in the future as he is finding his groove.

"I don't consider him a Rock rip-off. I think he's finding his voice... I'd be surprised if LA Knight's character didn't grow in 2-3 years from now, and we're all sitting like 'Remember he used to sound like The Rock?' 'That was crazy back then'. It takes time to truly find your groove but he's doing like the Attitude Era stuff like he's kind of bringing back. He's just organically doing it and [for] the fans it's been not a thing for so long that it almost feels nostalgic in a way to chant LA Knight." [36:13 - 37:50]

Fans want to see where LA Knight and The Miz's rivalry is headed to. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the duo.

