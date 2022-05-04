“We did it” - The Miz reflects on main eventing WrestleMania alongside two WWE legends

Former two-time Grand Slam Champion The Miz opened up about his match at WrestleMania 27 and sharing the ring with John Cena and The Rock.

It has been over fifteen years since we first saw The Miz in WWE programming. He has won several championships and accolades during his stint with the company. Last year, The A-Lister became a two-time WWE Champion when he cashed his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre.

On the recent episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Awesome One opened up about the main event of WrestleMania 27 and being involved in a program with The Leader of Cenation and The People's Champion:

“WrestleMania 27, I am standing in the ring with the WWE Championship and I look over and look to my left, and my friends, who were in my living room watching The Rock and [Steve] Austin for the second time they headlined WrestleMania, and there I am headlining with the title and I’m going up against Cena and The Rock’s a part of it, and I’m looking over at them telling them, like, dude, we did it, we all did it. Without their support, they probably wouldn’t be there." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

He also spoke about the love and support he received from his friends and family during his journey to the top.

“It takes a lot of support and a lot of positivity from your friends and family to get to where you want to be. You’re going to get a lot of no’s, a lot of, ‘Nah, that’s not going to happen.’ But your friends and family who really, truly support you and love you, they’ll go, ‘I may not believe in it, but if you believe in it, I believe in you.’ And that’s sometimes all you need.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

The 41-year-old is currently one of the top heels in the Stamford-based promotion. At WrestleMania 38, The Miz and Logan Paul defeated The Mysterios in a high-octane tag team match.

The Miz talks about facing The Rock at Survivor Series 2011

The Miz is no stranger to The Rock, as the latter played a significant role in his match against John Cena at WrestleMania 27. The RAW Superstar overcame the odds by retaining his WWE Championship when Johnson delivered a Rock Bottom to Cena.

On a recent episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The A-Lister spoke about his tag team match against The Bramha Bull at Survivor Series 2011. He also talked about taking The People's Champions' finisher and having a memorable in-ring experience with the former world champion Champion.

It's been a while since the two met each other in a WWE ring. The Awesome one is busy teaming up with Theory on RAW while Johnson is gearing up for his next release on the big screen.

Do you think The Miz could main event another WrestleMania? Will The Rock be back in a WWE ring? Let us know what you think in the comment section.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Pratik Singh