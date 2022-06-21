"I'm embarrassed for you" - Former WWE Champion taunts AJ Styles on his recent losses

AJ Styles has suffered multiple losses to different opponents in WWE lately. On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, he received a harsh reminder of his losing streak from The Miz.

The Phenomenal One was featured as a special guest on Miz Tv, and it didn't take long for things to get started unpleasantly for him. The A-lister sought to remind Styles of his hard luck that began at WrestleMania 38.

The former WWE Champion called AJ Styles a failure and told him that he felt embarrassed for how low he had fallen.

However, Styles understood exactly what was happening and said he wouldn't fall for the mind games and trash talk.

The Miz remained determined to get a rise out of Styles and touted his accomplishments in the company. He named himself a success based on becoming a two-time world champion and defeating John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania.

Styles indeed had a less than stellar time after constantly being attacked by Edge and The Judgment Day. We also saw his "Too Sweet" teammate Finn Balor betraying him in a sense and joining the sinister group.

He was unsuccessful in earning his spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match as he lost to Seth Rollins. We saw him owe up to his losses on the show and stated he'd conquered adversity before, so we hope he brings out his best once again.

Ciampa attacked AJ Styles on Miz TV

After turning the tables on The Miz, AJ Styles got ambushed by Ciampa. The Blackheart has been attacking multiple superstars and chose The Phenomenal One as his next target.

Styles has the cards stacked against him, considering he has both Ciampa and Miz to deal with along with defeating his string of bad luck. We're hoping that the Phenomenal One makes a complete comeback and gets rid of his losing streak once and for all.

