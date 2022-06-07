The Miz teases the in-return of popular star after 6 months at Money in the Bank 2022

While The Miz has not competed for titles lately, he has constantly been put in important spots. In a recent interview, The A-Lister teased a big in-ring return after six months at Money in the Bank 2022.

The A-Lister was the second-last holder of the Men's Money in the Bank. While he didn't officially win the ladder match, he beat Otis to win the briefcase before having an eight-day reign as the WWE Champion. He is the first and only two-time Grand Slam Champion in the company's history.

Ahead of his appearance with Maryse on Miz TV, TV Insider asked the couple when the former Divas Champion could return to the ring. While Maryse said she wasn't sure, The Miz said her answer could change at any given point. He teased a Money in the Bank or SummerSlam appearance:

"“I don’t know. Let’s ask the same question Tuesday morning... Well, Money in the Bank is coming up, as well as SummerSlam,” Maryse continued. “SummerSlam is a great one.”

He stated that Maryse could be in a good spot for Money in the Bank.

“She’ll tell you an answer, and the Monday she’ll get there, and it might be a completely different answer... Well, I was the last Money in the Bank contract holder and cashed it in to become a WWE champion for the second time,” Miz said alluding to a potential Maryse Money In The Bank contract victory, ” Could be a good spot for it.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

A return at Money in the Bank would mark her first match in nearly six months.

The Miz's night on this week's RAW didn't end well

This week's episode of Miz TV didn't end well for the Grand Slam Champion. He called it the "Miz and Mrs. Premiere Party," but things went south soon.

Riddle used the platform to call his shot against Roman Reigns, and newcomer Ciampa attacked the former RAW Tag Team Champion to make a statement.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Despite being beaten down, Riddle defeated The A-Lister, who wasn't even dressed for the match. It sums up the veteran's role, as he has primarily been used to elevate other superstars while also being in important spots on big shows.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far