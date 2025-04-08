The Miz teases new project after missing out on WrestleMania 41 spot

The Miz has had a prolific WWE career, but of late, he has taken a backseat.

In 2024, he became the World Tag Team Champion with R-Truth, winning the title at WrestleMania XL. However, they dropped it a few months later, and The A-Lister turned on his partner. He then entered a storyline involving The Final Testament and the Wyatt Sicks before quietly moving to SmackDown. He has not done much on the blue brand so far and is likely to miss WrestleMania 41.

Taking to Instagram, The Miz teased a new project being filmed in New York City without any details. His post has raised excitement among the fanbase as the two-time WWE Champion continues to be an entertaining performer at 44.

"Filming in NYC but what?" The A-Lister wrote.

A few weeks prior, The Miz hosted Miz TV on SmackDown featuring Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, whom he had attempted to befriend since moving to the Friday night show.

However, the segment quickly ended after The American Nightmare hit him with the Cross Rhodes, sending a warning to his WrestleMania challenger, John Cena.

The Miz wants to wrestle John Cena during his WWE farewell tour

Perhaps John Cena is The Miz's one of the greatest rivals. The two have wrestled numerous times, including live events, weekly shows, a few premium live events, and two WrestleManias, one being the main event match for the WWE Title.

In an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, The A-Lister admitted, much like every WWE Superstar on the roster, he too would like to step inside the squared circle with John Cena one last time before Cena retires. While he is unsure if it will come to fruition, part of him hopes that he gets the nod.

"If Cena says this is it, this is it. And I'm curious to see who's going to go up against him," The Miz said. "I'm putting my name in the hat. I'll heel that one out. All day. Name's in the hat."

Cody Rhodes once recounted an anecdote at Miz's house, calling the former WWE Champion "absurdly rich." The two have interacted quite a bit on SmackDown since The A-Lister's return to the blue brand, but they have not wrestled for the world title. Could the 44-year-old bounce back into the main event in 2025? Only time will tell.

