The Miz teases his target after becoming Mr. Money in the Bank at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

Mr. Money in the Bank, The Miz
Vatsal Rathod
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 26 Oct 2020, 08:25 IST
News
WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 was quite a happening pay-per-view with many huge shockers and bold decisions. One of the biggest moments of the night saw Tucker betray Otis, leading to The Miz defeating him to become the new Mr. Money in the Bank.

Hell in a Cell 2020 was main-evented by the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. After a brutal match, it was Orton who delivered an RKO to walk-out with his 14th World Championship victory.

Now, The Miz has taken to Twitter to tease that he might be cashing in on Randy Orton for the WWE Championship soon.

The interesting history between The Miz and Randy Orton

The Miz's victory tonight made him a two-time Money in the Bank winner. His first MITB victory came a decade ago in 2010 when he won the Money in the Bank ladder match. An interesting fact to note here is that he went on to cash-in on Randy Orton in November of that year to become the WWE Champion.

With The Miz becoming Mr. Money in the Bank and Randy Orton winning the WWE Championship again, can history repeat itself again? We shall find out some of these answers on the fallout of Hell in a Cell tomorrow on Monday Night RAW.

Published 26 Oct 2020, 08:25 IST
WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 The Miz Randy Orton WWE Championship
