"The Miz is not that" - LA Knight is missing a great antagonist who'd elevate him to the next level in WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

LA Knight might gradually be taking over WWE, but he still might be missing a worthy rival, as Vince Russo explained the creative issues with the superstars on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel.

The uberly popular star recently kicked off a storyline with The Miz, and it is being viewed as the next step in LA Knight's evolution on WWE TV. The former world champion impersonated Knight on the latest RAW episode, and they are set to face each other at Payback.

While the A-Lister is a bonafide world champion, Vince Russo didn't believe the Miz was the antagonist that LA needed at this point in his career.

The former WWE head writer revealed the following on an insightful episode of Writing with Russo:

"I was talking to the great Bin Hamin and Stevie Richards, and I was talking with them, that I just felt like something is missing (with LA Knight). They said something is missing, and what is missing, I totally agree with them. An antagonist is missing. That's what's missing."

Vince Russo recalled how the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin required a fitting adversary in Mr. McMahon to become one of the most iconic babyfaces in wrestling history.

LA Knight has shown he has the capabilities to be a top name for WWE, but for that to happen, Russo didn't think a program with The Miz was a productive decision.

"Stone Cold Steve Austin is not Stone Cold Steve Austin without Mr. McMahon. A strong antagonist and Miz is not that. The Miz is not that!"

Vince Russo on the WWE roster lacking strong heels

One of the biggest criticisms that Vince Russo has had for WWE is their inability to create heels across the board. For LA Knight to break through as a true main-event talent, WWE needs to pair him with a credible bad guy, and Vince Russo stated that the company presently just didn't have any.

Russo further noted that the absence of a proper villain for Knight wasn't the superstar's fault and put the onus on the management for their current predicament.

He continued:

"And quite frankly, when I look up and down that roster, I don't know who the strong antagonist is. I don't know who they are because it's not LA Knight's fault, but Chris, you and I both know, bro, you don't build heels; it's going to catch up with you, and that's where I think he is."

