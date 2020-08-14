The Miz on using scripts written by Daniel Bryan

The Miz and Daniel Bryan have had a heated rivalry in the WWE. The Miz was Daniel Bryan's mentor on NXT in 2010. The Awesome One would keep demotivating Bryan, telling him that he would never become a WWE Superstar.

Their back and forth continued throughout the years. In 2010, Daniel Bryan returned to WWE at SummerSlam, replacing The Miz in an Elimination Tag Team Match. The Miz attacked Bryan during the match, resulting in his elimination.

In 2016, when Daniel Bryan was the General Manager of WWE SmackDown, The Miz kept taunting him. The Miz called The Leader Of The Yes Movement a coward because he hadn't returned to the ring to compete even though doctors had reportedly cleared him.

In 2018, when Daniel Bryan came out of retirement, he and The Miz had their match at WWE SummerSlam. The match between the two WWE Superstars was billed as a match that was eight years in the making. At WWE SummerSlam, Daniel Bryan walked out with the win.

The Miz and Daniel Bryan's rivalry didn't end at WWE SummerSlam that year. The wives of the WWE Superstars involved themselves, and the couples faced each other in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Hell In A Cell. Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella lost that match to The Miz and Maryse at the PPV.

The Miz on Daniel Bryan writing for him

The Miz was a guest on In The Kliq Pro Wrestling Podcast. On the show, The Miz spoke about John Morrison's future in the WWE and what led to his Tag Team partner's return to WWE.

Also, on the show, The Miz spoke about Daniel Bryan's influence in the writing process and whether he would use Daniel Bryan's writing.

“He won’t be writing for me, I’ll tell you that for one thing. There’s no denying Daniel Bryan’s talent. Do I get along with him? Absolutely not. Will I listen to his writing inquiries? Sure. Will I do them? Probably not.”

The Miz and Daniel Bryan are extremely talented Superstars and know how to keep the fans engaged in a storyline. Maybe WWE isn't done with their rivalry, and they will be back at in due time.