"The money!" - WWE veteran gets candid about why he joined major wrestling company (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently talked about his journey in the pro wrestling business. He also explained why he decided to join another major wrestling company, WCW, back in his early days.

The veteran in question is Ernest "The Cat" Miller. Although he did not win any title across his various runs, Ernest proved himself to be a very entertaining performer, gaining a cult following during his time. Apart from the pro wrestling business, the 61-year-old is also proficient in martial arts, which helped him pull off some incredible moves in the ring at times.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Ernest talked about how he got into the wrestling business after being asked by Eric Bischoff. The WWE veteran stated:

"I came in to WCW because Eric Bischoff, who was then, I think he was a Vice-President or a President, saw me and saw something in me. I was teaching his son martial arts, and he kind of talked me out of martial arts for a little while, into the ring, the other ring. The wrestling ring. (On being asked why he agreed) The money! The money!" [5:37 onwards]

Check out the full video here:

Ernest is currently performing in the wrestling scene only sporadically, with his last appearance being on the MLW Battle Riot VI. It remains to be seen if he will ever return to WWE down the line.

