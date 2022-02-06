"It was a walking drugstore" - The Mountie names the WWE superstars who were on steroids

WWE has had a contentious history regarding steroid-related allegations over the years. Many stars in previous generations were said to be on performance-enhancing drugs.

Steroid usage in WWE became so extensive that company chairman Vince McMahon was brought to court for it in 1994. McMahon was found not guilty, but the lawsuit shined a bright light on the drug culture within WWE and wrestling itself.

"The Mountie" Jacques Rougeau recently sat down for a shoot interview for the "It's My Wrestling" podcast, where he discussed the rampant drug usage in the WWE during his tenure. Rougeau recalled the atmosphere behind the scenes being similar to a drugstore and said that the British Bulldogs were worst affected by the backstage menace.

The former Intercontinental Champion stated that almost the entire roster at the time was hooked on to the needle. But Jacques Rougeau also named a handful of stars, including himself, who stayed away from steroids.

"It was a walking drugstore," said Rougeau. "I hate to tell you this because I had a feud with them, but the worst was the Bulldogs. They walk in the dressing room, and they have needles sticking their butt. They were walking around like ticking time bombs. You're walking around, and then you go in the bathroom, and they were all doing it you could see them. I could count on my hand, maybe two if I'm lucky, the guys that weren't on steroids. Everybody was on steroids, everybody but I can think of few. Santana, Martel, Mike Sharp, Lombardi, me and Raymond, Lanny Poffo. There's not many that weren't on steroids." (H/t It's My Wrestling)

The Mountie says Vince McMahon made a lot of money pushing wrestlers with buff physiques in WWE

Professional wrestling was mainly about the big men during the golden era of the business, as Vince McMahon preferred wrestlers who looked like larger-than-life characters.

For this reason, the company wasn't strict about steroid usage within its locker room during the 1980s, as McMahon wanted his superstars to look extra muscular. In the same interview, Rougeau explained that he wasn't affected by rumors of a steroid trial because he was clean throughout his career.

"Vince knew that the kids, they liked the superheroes, the big guys, the guys who are all bubbled up," Rougeau continued. "He made a lot of money with that. I remember during the time of the trial there was a few rumors backstage that we're going to court. I didn't give a sh-- because we weren't on them. We didn't care, and we were actually proud of that." (H/t It's My Wrestling)

The Hollywood Reporter @THR A Vince McMahon scripted series is in the works from Blumhouse TV and WWE, which will focus on the his 1990s trial for allegedly giving steroids to talent #THRNews A Vince McMahon scripted series is in the works from Blumhouse TV and WWE, which will focus on the his 1990s trial for allegedly giving steroids to talent #THRNews https://t.co/znbAMSkguh

WWE has drastically altered its stance towards steroids, as the company now has a strict Wellness Policy in place.

Also Read Article Continues below

What's your take on how drugs have affected wrestling and its performers? Let us know in the comments section.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier