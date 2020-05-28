Who is the Hacker?

One of the most interesting storylines going on in WWE for the last couple of months is that of a mystery hacker who has taken over Friday Night SmackDown. No one knows the actual identity of the Superstar behind this, with a few names being speculated to potentially be the mystery hacker.

Well, the mystery hacker has been dubbed as "The Message" and has his own Twitter account. We have seen a few vignettes from the hacker previously on SmackDown and during the Money in the Bank pay per view as well. Now, the aforementioned Twitter account has released yet another intriguing video with the caption - "I see your lies", where he could be heard saying -

"This is a warning to the people. To the good, to the evil. I was silent. But I was not blind (wrong?). My eyes know your lies." (H/T WrestlingInc)

ꀤ ꌚꏂꏂ ꌩꂦꀎꋪ ꒒ꀤꏂꌚ pic.twitter.com/ncHZVbbkTM — The Message (@TheMessageWWE) May 28, 2020

It is interesting to note the appearance of multiple RAW Superstars in the video with the likes of Edge, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and the new United States Champion, Apollo Crews in it. While the mystery hacker earlier seemed to be targeting only the SmackDown roster, is this new vignette a hint that "no one is safe" even on Monday Night RAW? The storyline keeps getting interesting!

The Mystery Hacker in WWE

The Mystery Hacker's motto is - "the truth will be heard". Through his vignettes, he has made it clear that he is watching everything and everyone. He previously played a huge part in the Sonya Deville-Mandy Rose break-up storyline by revealing some interesting footage on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 36 that led to the split of Fire and Desire.

The hacker later appeared during the Money in the Bank PPV, stating - "I am the truth and no one is safe." There have been hints of possible dissension between teams or factions on the SmackDown roster, but maybe the teams on RAW aren't safe either.

The identity of the hacker is still a secret, despite many assuming it's Mustafa Ali. We'll have to wait and see when will the hacker reveal himself and who will he go after. Stay tuned with us for further updates!