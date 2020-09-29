On last week’s episode of NXT, an interesting video was shown during the show. The video, filmed in night vision, featured a figure walking through a disused warehouse with old NXT memorabilia scattered about the floor.

The grainy and contorted footage was accompanied with a distorted voice over, which states:

“I’m not sure what happened. I help create something out of my own blood. Years and years of dedication only to be taken over by favourite champions. These NXT Championships have been in isolation for far too long. Now I’ve come back to take way is mine.”

The footage ends when the figure smashes a glass cabinet containing what looked like the old NXT Championship with a sledgehammer.

The NXT Championship was updated in 2017, giving weight behind the argument that the person is a former NXT Champion from before that date.

Many former NXT stars have been speculated

It has been assumed that the person could be Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode or even Bo Dallas. But an eagle-eyed Reddit user (@Bsantoro10) spotted something that could be a big clue of the person’s identity.

When the insurgent first enters the area, they removed some dust and dirt from a poster. The poster is from NXT Takeover: Orlando and appears to show Andrade in the top right-hand corner.

The match advertised on the poster is Andrade vs. Aleister Black. Both wrestlers would be a most welcome return to the black and gold brand.

NXT's head-to-head battle with All Elite Wrestling has seen some drastic changes to their programming and style. The so-called "Wednesday Night Wars" has seen big names pop up on each brand in a bid to gain more viewers.

Since moving from the WWE Network to USA, NXT has seen one huge return. Finn Balor made his "homecoming" count and is now NXT Champion once more.

The video and the mystery surrounding it has certainly achieved the desired effect and kept people guessing no matter what clues arise.

Whomever it may be, we will have to wait until Saturday, October 4th at NXT TakeOver: 31 to find out.