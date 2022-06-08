The New Day announced as the hosts of Hashtag Sports Awards

The New Day members Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been announced as the hosts of the Hashtag Sports Awards ceremony on July 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

This will be the fourth iteration of the awards ceremony. The event seeks to honor the marketing and social media engagement of sports companies, organizations, and individuals.

On the Hashtag Sports website, the awards ceremony and its purpose is described as such:

Engagement is the most business-critical challenge facing the sports, media, and entertainment industries in the attention economy. Hashtag Sports is proud to benchmark effective engagement and showcase the ROI of investing in the fan experience. The Hashtag Sports Awards is where media executives, CMOs, athletes, entertainers, creators, producers, gamers, and storytellers all come together to recognize & inspire those who do it best on the biggest stage.

WWE was nominated for and won two awards at the ceremony last year. The company won the "Most Creative Partnership (without an athlete or influencer)" award in the "Brands and Partnerships" category for the Thunderdome, and a "Gender Equality in Sports" award in the "Impact" category for "WWE's First-Ever No Makeup Photoshoot".

The New Day recently lost to The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown

While partnering with Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston lost to the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The same match happened the week before with the babyface team taking the victory.

Sheamus' team of UK wrestlers have been feuding with The New Day since the March 11 episode of SmackDown when The Celtic Warrior and Ridge Holland took on Big E and Kofi Kingston. This was the match where Big E was dropped on his head during a belly-to-belly suplex and suffered his current neck injury.

The two teams then competed at WrestleMania 38 with The New Day taking the loss. The feud has continued on TV and house shows ever since.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far