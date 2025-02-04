The New Day finally gets new theme on WWE RAW

It's been two months since WWE's most positive group turned its back on Big E and the fans. On December 2, The New Day celebrated its 10th anniversary by berating Big E and kicking him out of the stable.

Kofi and Woods took on LWO's Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee on tonight's WWE RAW. For the first time since that awful betrayal, the group came out with a different entrance. Only this time, the power of positivity took a backseat to their new attitude.

No pancakes, no trombone, no dancing. The New Day's metamorphosis is finally complete. Along with music, they got a new Tron and their very own special match graphic. The group went on to defeat LWO, thanks to the help of Logan Paul.

Did WWE snub the New Day at the Royal Rumble?

The New Day members felt they'd been disrespected since shunning Big E. Fans refuse to let them speak, their peers in the locker room have turned their backs on them, and the families have even disowned them.

So when neither member of the New Day ended up in the Royal Rumble match, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods took it personally.

"A miscarriage of justice... #ROYALRUMBLE @AndreaKellaway," Kofi Kingston wrote on X.

"The disrespect in January is crazy. Then to start off February, we weren't even in the #RoyalRumble. Wild how we get treated for simply telling the truth. @AndreaKellaway," Xavier Woods wrote.

They may not have been in the Rumble, but the New Day members have picked up a win on WWE RAW and could be on their way back to a tag team title match.

