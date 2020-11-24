The New Day successfully defend the RAW tag team titles against The Hurt Business

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, The New Day defended the RAW tag team titles against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were able to successfully defend their titles after the match was restarted due to a 'false' finish.

The Hurt Business accused The New Day of coming up short against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits Sunday night at Survivor Series and challenged them to a title match.

Kingston initially did not want to face a fresh Hurt Business as they were still sore from their Survivor Series match but after Alexander instigated Woods, he accepted the match. This was also the third encounter between both teams.

The New Day retains the RAW tag team titles

Initially, the match was won by The Hurt Business in an unexpected manner via count-out. But since a count-out does not result in titles changing hands, Hurt Business leader MVP demanded a rematch, and the match was restarted once again.

After the match was restarted, Alexander targetted the legs of Kingston which the latter uses for his Trouble In Paradise finisher. Woods was then tagged-in by Kingston and he managed to turn things around in The New Day's favor by bringing the offense to Benjamin who was tagged-in by Alexander.

At one point, it seemed that The Hurt Business would become the new champions but The New Day managed to retain their titles after Woods got the pinfall victory over Benjamin with a sudden roll-up.