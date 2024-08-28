The New Day was supposed to undergo a massive change; scrapped plans disclosed by former WWE host

The New Day consisting of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods, has been a beloved babyface trio in WWE for nearly a decade. They are multiple times Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, former WWE host Matt Camp revealed a major scrapped plan involving the group.

Big E has been absent from in-ring competition since March 2022 due to a serious neck injury. In his absence, Kingston has seemingly invited Odyssey Jones to join The New Day. At the same time, Woods has been hesitant about the idea due to The Final Testament Karrion Kross' attempt to divide the faction.

On his The Wrestling Matt podcast, former The Bump host discussed the potential for Xavier Woods to become a compelling heel. Matt Camp recalled that there were internal discussions within WWE to turn The New Day heel after the 37-year-old star won the King of the Ring tournament in 2021.

The idea was that Xavier Woods' victory might lead to a change in his character, possibly becoming arrogant or power-hungry. However, these plans ultimately did not come to fruition.

"There was a plan for Woods and Kofi to be heels when he [Xavier] won King of the Ring. That was absolutely in play. I didn't get a lot of details, but there was thought of the power going to his head and he finally wins what he always wanted to win and all that," Camp said. [From 54:44 to 55:12]

The New Day members lost major matches on WWE RAW

The August 26, 2024 edition of Monday Night RAW featured both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in action in two separate matches. To determine Bron Breakker's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship, WWE held a Number One Contendership Tournament.

Jey Uso defeated Kingston and Kross in a Triple Threat Match to punch his ticket for the next round of the tournament. Elsewhere on the show, Pete Dunne emerged victorious over The Miz and Woods.

It remains to be seen how The New Day members will bounce back from this significant upset before the Bash in Berlin.

