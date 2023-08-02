The new streak? Fans react to 34-year-old WWE star possibly matching The Undertaker's WrestleMania record

WWE WrestleMania is a big deal in professional wrestling partly because of The Undertaker's phenomenal 25-2 streak. The Deadman was unbeaten for 21 straight years. While it's believed no superstar might ever come close to replicating The Deadman's feat, fans recently reacted to a post about Bianca Belair's WrestleMania track record.

Belair has enjoyed career-defining moments at The Grandest Stage of Them All since WrestleMania 37, where she beat Sasha Banks in a remarkable title match.

The EST of WWE picked up high-profile wins at the subsequent editions against Becky Lynch and Asuka, respectively, and as noted, could go 4-0 if she gets her hands raised again at WrestleMania 40.

Fans, as expected, were divided over Belair being compared to The Undertaker, as some felt that the WWE Hall of Famer's achievement was incomparable. Others loved the idea of the former Women's Champion going undefeated at WrestleMania for over a decade.

It should be noted that while Bianca Belair hasn't been beaten in singles competition at WrestleMania, she did feature in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, which Naomi won.

Here's what the folks on Twitter had to say about Belair's new streak:

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC pic.twitter.com/UpJRcVEpaV Do you think Bianca Belair's Wrestlemania undefeated streak will remain intact?

MP @MKPRasslin @WrestlingWCC She think she the undertaker

Melina Perez (Fake) Hell Cat🖤 @QueenOfTheSplit @WrestlingWCC Nope! It shouldn't have even happened. 4 wins isn't a streak. I believe they never even said that about The Undertaker till double digits. Not comparing as she's nowhere near his level.

I’m @Wuzatnin @WrestlingWCC Bianca’s losing at Mania next year confirmed.

Ashley Bradbury - Multimedia Designer @AshBradbury1993 @WrestlingWCC She doesn't exactly have a streak, it's not like Undertaker when he was 21-0 before WM30 (bad decision Vince...)



RVD, he never had a loss at Mania and he's 4-0. No one brings that up at all



Also she was in the Women's Battle Royal at WM34 and lost, so this post is irreverent.

Tribal Chief Timothy Flair @TimothyFlair90 @WrestlingWCC I hope to see it continue for the next few years! I love the idea of Bianca having a winning streak at Mania!

NJ 💙 @nawaffxn @WrestlingWCC She lost in WrestleMania 34 there is no streak get over it

Will Bianca Belair become a Women's Champion again at WWE SummerSlam?

Ever since dropping the former RAW Women's title, Bianca Belair has gradually been transitioning to a more serious character, with WWE seemingly hinting towards a full-blown heel turn.

The 34-year-old superstar will get an opportunity to regain what she lost at Night of Champions when she faces Asuka and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

The three-way program for the Women's Championship match has been prominently featured on SmackDown, and it certainly won't be easy for Asuka to retain the belt against two former titleholders.

During a special SummerSlam predictions episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, former General Manager Teddy Long backed Belair to overcome Asuka and Flair and win the Women's Championship for the third time.

