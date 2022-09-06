The newest member of Roman Reigns’ Bloodline breaks silence

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa recently took to social media to deliver a message after helping Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

The NXT star is the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso. This past Saturday at Clash at the Castle, Sikoa made a shocking appearance during the main event between Reigns and Drew McIntyre. He appeared near the end of the match to pull the referee out of the ring while McIntyre pinned Reigns. This distracted The Scottish Warrior as Reigns took advantage and hit the spear for the win.

It seems like he has been added as a new member of The Bloodline faction after helping The Tribal Chief secure a victory at the UK event and retain his undisputed world title.

Following the developments, the WWE on Fox Twitter account shared a montage of The Bloodline's achievements. They also highlighted Sikoa's involvement at Clash at the Castle. The NXT star replied to the tweet, saying that blood relations always come first.

"🩸comes first. Always," Sikoa wrote

Fans react to Solo Sikoa siding with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Several fans took note of The Street Champion's message and replied with their thoughts on Twitter.

Several fans were happy for Sikoa and appreciated him. They are also eager to see him succeed in his next chapter.

☝🏾 @marajreignsusos @WWESoloSikoa So happy for you! Glad that you're gonna be on TV with your fam every Friday @WWESoloSikoa So happy for you! Glad that you're gonna be on TV with your fam every Friday 🔥🔥

Fans also shared their dismay at seeing Roman Reigns always needing help to defeat his opponents.

James Mabe @JamesMabe11 @WWESoloSikoa WWE has only proved how weak Roman reigns is by allowing him to align himself with three very talented individuals. @WWESoloSikoa WWE has only proved how weak Roman reigns is by allowing him to align himself with three very talented individuals.

Some fans questioned Sikoa's decision to join his brothers and wanted for him to shine on his own instead.

Raymond Mendoza @Raymond75497077 @WWESoloSikoa Why did you join your brothers and cousin let him fight his own battles @WWESoloSikoa Why did you join your brothers and cousin let him fight his own battles

Steve Jarøch @IlyaDangle @WWESoloSikoa Its a shame they wouldnt let you just be solo like you wanted.... @WWESoloSikoa Its a shame they wouldnt let you just be solo like you wanted....

Some fans mentioned that they were waiting to see Sikoa with the brotherhood and hoped to see The Bloodline also capture the United States and Intercontinental Titles.

Justin @Crazed4Life 🏽 @WWESoloSikoa Love it been waiting for this for a long time. @WWESoloSikoa Love it been waiting for this for a long time. ☝🏽

The NXT star has not been officially inducted into The Bloodline. It remains to be seen what Roman Reigns will have to say to his cousin on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

It will also be interesting to see whether Clash at the Castle was a one-off appearance for Sikoa or if he will move to the main roster permanently.

Are you happy to see Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

