"The newest tag team in WWE?" - Strange new team may have formed on RAW

A new team may be forming in WWE. The company has now hinted at it with a post.

Ad

Backstage, before their tag team title match, the War Raiders came across Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura. They were there to promote their new show on Netflix, but along with that, they ended up having a rather strange interaction. Kreischer met the War Raiders again, something he's done previously when he last visited.

Then, the three hyped each other up. They said that the three of them were brothers. Kreischer was chanting War with them, and Segura told him that they were gone.

Ad

Trending

It seems that WWE could be hinting at a team between the comedian and the War Raiders. Given that he has often appeared in the company and the rate at which celebrities now wrestle, it's not completely out of the realm of possibility that Kreischer has some role in a match.

"The newest tag team in WWE?" the caption of the clip shared by WWE on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The War Raiders, unfortunately, did not have much luck in their title match later, losing after American Made and The New Day teamed up on them in the Triple Threat. Ultimately, the New Day betrayed The Creeds as well, defeating them and retaining their title once again. At this time, it's not certain what's next, but if Kreischer joins the Raiders, they could certainly make for an interesting WWE team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More