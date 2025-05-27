"The newest tag team in WWE?" - Strange new team may have formed on RAW

A new team may be forming in WWE. The company has now hinted at it with a post.
Backstage, before their tag team title match, the War Raiders came across Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura. They were there to promote their new show on Netflix, but along with that, they ended up having a rather strange interaction. Kreischer met the War Raiders again, something he's done previously when he last visited.
Then, the three hyped each other up. They said that the three of them were brothers. Kreischer was chanting War with them, and Segura told him that they were gone.
It seems that WWE could be hinting at a team between the comedian and the War Raiders. Given that he has often appeared in the company and the rate at which celebrities now wrestle, it's not completely out of the realm of possibility that Kreischer has some role in a match.
"The newest tag team in WWE?" the caption of the clip shared by WWE on X.
The War Raiders, unfortunately, did not have much luck in their title match later, losing after American Made and The New Day teamed up on them in the Triple Threat. Ultimately, the New Day betrayed The Creeds as well, defeating them and retaining their title once again. At this time, it's not certain what's next, but if Kreischer joins the Raiders, they could certainly make for an interesting WWE team.