"The next one is about to go crazy" - Former champion Carmelo Hayes makes cryptic statement hinting at his future before WWE RAW

Carmelo Hayes might be a former NXT North American Champion, but he is yet to be featured on either WWE RAW or SmackDown. Now, ahead of RAW, he has made a cryptic statement that seems to hint at his future in the company.

The superstar made his name on NXT as he was one of the most notable NXT North American Champions in quite some time. He made the title his own and defended it against all challengers for a while. Other than when Hayes won the title or when he competed in losing efforts, he has defended the title successfully 16 times.

However, the last three times he competed in a championship match, things didn't go his way. After losing the title to Solo Sikoa, when The Bloodline member had to vacate it, he did not automatically get it back. Instead, it was put up for grabs in a Five-way Ladder Match. Wes Lee won that match, and Lee has since lost the title rematch.

Now, it seems the star is moving away from the title and is ready for the next chapter in his story. He mentioned in a tweet how the North American title was not just a chapter in his career but a whole book.

He then made a cryptic statement about how the next chapter was going to go "crazy."

"This wasn’t just a chapter in my career, this was a whole book. This next one is about to go crazy," Hayes wrote.

Carmelo Hayes might be hinting at an appearance on WWE RAW

While it was not apparent whether he had anything in mind for what was coming his way next, fans felt that it was clear this meant that he was going to get called up to the main roster, especially RAW.

The timing of the post, just minutes before RAW went on air, also added to the speculations, possibly meaning that he would be seen on the red brand.

Others felt that he could also mean that he would go after the NXT Title.

Whether Carmelo Hayes appears on RAW or vies for the NXT Title will become clearer in the coming days. Till then, fans will have to wait.

