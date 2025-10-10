The 'Next Roman Reigns' possibly revealed

The next Roman Reigns of WWE has been possibly revealed. WWE is in Australia for the next few days as Crown Jewel is set to emanate from Down Under. Before the premium live event, the go-home episode of SmackDown aired live from Perth.WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes opened the show and addressed his Champion vs. Champion match at Crown Jewel. The American Nightmare will face the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at the event for the Crown Jewel championship.Rhodes talked about how Rollins is all &quot;doom and gloom&quot; ahead of the match and then mentioned his quest for power is making him more like Roman Reigns.&quot;After hearing Mr. Heyman describe the actual stakes of our I started to think maybe Seth is right. I started to realize how much Seth's role mirrors his role when I finished the story, yet it's Seth, not Roman, that is becoming the type of man that he sacrificed himself to defeat,&quot; he said.Rhodes added that nobody can carry the burden of saving WWE alone, and anyone who thinks they can do that is mistaken.&quot;When you start to think that you are the only one who can carry all of this..that's the downfall. That's a quest for control, a quest for power, and it tips the scale from your original intention,&quot; he added.Rollins played his part in Cody Rhodes beating the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL. He was able to cause enough distraction to allow Rhodes to take advantage. But after WrestleMania 41, The Visionary is set on his own path to establish dominance in WWE.Roman Reigns will face Bronson Reed at Crown JewelRoman Reigns returned to WWE a few weeks ago on RAW, taking out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.This was payback from the OTC1 after The Vision members took him out at Clash in Paris with a brutal attack. Now, he will be in action at Crown Jewel.Reigns will face Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at the PLE as he looks to settle the score with The Aus-Zilla.