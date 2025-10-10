  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The 'Next Roman Reigns' possibly revealed

The 'Next Roman Reigns' possibly revealed

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 10, 2025 12:47 GMT
Roman Reigns. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Roman Reigns [Image credit: WWE.com]

The next Roman Reigns of WWE has been possibly revealed. WWE is in Australia for the next few days as Crown Jewel is set to emanate from Down Under. Before the premium live event, the go-home episode of SmackDown aired live from Perth.

Ad

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes opened the show and addressed his Champion vs. Champion match at Crown Jewel. The American Nightmare will face the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at the event for the Crown Jewel championship.

Rhodes talked about how Rollins is all "doom and gloom" ahead of the match and then mentioned his quest for power is making him more like Roman Reigns.

"After hearing Mr. Heyman describe the actual stakes of our I started to think maybe Seth is right. I started to realize how much Seth's role mirrors his role when I finished the story, yet it's Seth, not Roman, that is becoming the type of man that he sacrificed himself to defeat," he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Rhodes added that nobody can carry the burden of saving WWE alone, and anyone who thinks they can do that is mistaken.

"When you start to think that you are the only one who can carry all of this..that's the downfall. That's a quest for control, a quest for power, and it tips the scale from your original intention," he added.
Ad
Ad

Rollins played his part in Cody Rhodes beating the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL. He was able to cause enough distraction to allow Rhodes to take advantage. But after WrestleMania 41, The Visionary is set on his own path to establish dominance in WWE.

Roman Reigns will face Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns returned to WWE a few weeks ago on RAW, taking out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Ad

This was payback from the OTC1 after The Vision members took him out at Clash in Paris with a brutal attack. Now, he will be in action at Crown Jewel.

Reigns will face Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at the PLE as he looks to settle the score with The Aus-Zilla.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications