"The next time we're in the same arena..." - Ciampa teases match against former WWE Champion ahead of Monday Night RAW

Tommaso Ciampa scored a massive victory over his mentor, two-time WWE Champion The Miz, upon his return to television. He kicked off the June 19th episode of RAW on the right note with his comeback.

It seems their feud has only begun, as Ciampa brought up The A-Lister's name as a potential future opponent. Could a rematch take place tonight on RAW?

WWE and now Ciampa himself has now shared a video in which he sent a message to The Miz ahead of the red brand's fallout edition of Money in the Bank. The former NXT Champion stated:

"You know what the difference is between Tommaso Ciampa and The Miz? When I had a problem with The Miz, I walked down that aisle, I looked him in the eye, and I punched him in his teeth. Now when The Miz had the opportunity to do the same, instead he chose to attack me from behind, like a coward. But there’s a silver lining in all of this." [0:00-0:18]

Pointing out the fact that The Miz is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars on the roster today, Ciampa continued:

"The next time we’re in the same arena, I want you to bring that same energy with you, and I’ll bring the same chip on my shoulder with me. Because now, you’ve shown me your cards, but you have no idea what I’m holding in my hand. This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine, let it shine," Ciampa said. [0:55-1:18]

The Miz opens up about the moment that changed his WWE career forever

After spending time in the tag team division alongside "Dirt Sheet" buddy John Morrison and then turning on him, The Miz floundered on WWE's flagship show with a disappointing feud against John Cena in 2009. By the end of the year, however, he managed to secure the United States Championship.

A year later, The A-Lister became Mr. Money in the Bank. As the year drew to a close, The Miz captured the WWE Championship for the first time by cashing in his contract on Randy Orton.

"This changed my life. Changed my career. I don't know, if I didn't win this contract, if I would have become the superstar that I am today," The Miz told WWE ahead of Money in the Bank.

Tommaso Ciampa had one of the best runs any superstar has had on NXT and is now looking to make an impact on Monday Night RAW. Could tonight mark the return of DIY?

Should The Miz and Ciampa go at it again tonight on RAW? Will Johnny Gargano enter the foray? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

