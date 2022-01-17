Odyssey Jones match pulled from 205 Live

NXT 2.0 star Odyssey Jones was scheduled for singles competition against Saurav on 205 Live this week, but this didn't go according to plan.

After suffering an injury during the bout, Jones was unable to continue and the match was stopped. The injury appears to be legitimate, given that the match was pulled entirely from the 205 Live broadcast.

Instead, to fill the empty time slot, WWE ran a replay of a promo from NXT Champion Bron Breakker on the latest edition of the Wednesday night show.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp The Odyssey Jones vs. Saurav match being taped was stopped. Jones was helped to the back after suffering an apparent injury The Odyssey Jones vs. Saurav match being taped was stopped. Jones was helped to the back after suffering an apparent injury

The severity of Jones' injury is unknown at this time, and it is unclear whether or not he will require time away.

Odyssey Jones made his NXT debut in 2021

Omari Jahi Palmer was signed by the WWE in 2019, and was introduced to fans as Odyssey Jones in 2021. Prior to the signing he played college football as an offensive guard for Syracuse Orange until a leg injury ended his career.

Jones was heavily featured in the NXT Breakout Tournament, at the end of the show's previous era. He impressed throughout the competition, defeating Andre Chase and Trey Baxter. He made it all the way to the finals, but would ultimately be bested by current North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Jones and 205 Live have an interesting history. He has appeared on the Cruiserweight show a number of times, despite weighing 405lbs. He wrestled his first televised WWE match on the show, defeating Grayson Waller in the contest.

The 27-year-old up-and-comer also allegedly holds the trap bar deadlift record at the WWE Performance Center, besting the previous record set by Otis.

Further details on Jones' injury are sure to emerge in the coming days.

