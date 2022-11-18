The O.C. called out by IMPACT Wrestling star for an unprecedented dream match

Could The O.C. be the catalyst for kicking the Forbidden Door down in the future?

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson are back together in WWE once again. Earlier this year, Gallows and Anderson were back in The Bullet Club and Anderson still currently holds NJPW's NEVER Openweight Championship.

This means that The Good Brothers aren't done with their commitments to New Japan just yet. But could this somehow involve AJ Styles before it's all said and done?

IMPACT Wrestling star and Bullet Club member Ace Austin recently sat down with Alistair McGeorge of METRO to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the conversation, Austin expressed his desire to have a dream match between The O.C. and The Bullet Club.

"The casual WWE fans that see The O.C., I don’t think they realise how far back that goes, how deep that history is, how far it reaches out into the world," Ace Austin said. "I think a combined match like that would be the perfect way to bring us all up, to bring us all up to the level where, hey, these aren’t just guys that are in a smaller place doing things that don’t matter. These are guys that are on the same level that are totally carrying the business in a different part."

Ace Austin doesn't think a match between The Bullet Club and The O.C. is impossible

While most people might scoff at Ace Austin's idea, wrestling fans should learn at this point to never say never in the world of professional wrestling.

Austin believes if there's an opportunity to make money, there's a chance these companies could come together to do something special in the future.

"Nothing’s impossible! It’s all a matter of, how can business be done in the best way possible?" Ace Austin asked. "If there’s opportunity for money to be made and business to be done well, people are gonna typically go for it. That’s the beauty of wrestling."

