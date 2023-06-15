The OC member sends a bold message ahead of WWE SmackDown

A member of The OC took to social media to send a bold message ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown. The faction is led by AJ Styles and consists of Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and 'Michin' Mia Yim, who became the first female member of the group.

Taking to Instagram, Yim posted a photo with all three of her stablemates and sent a message in the lead-up to SmackDown. She boldly stated that the faction will handle business:

"The Friday, #TheOC will be in full effect handling BUSINESS @ajstylesp1 @machinegunka @the_biglg @wwe #smackdown"

After being previously let go by WWE, Yim returned to WWE in November of 2022. She immediately joined The OC and set her sights on Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day.

Ken Anderson recently praised The OC's AJ Styles and called him the best in the business

Ken Anderson recently praised his former IMPACT Wrestling colleague, AJ Styles, calling him the best in the business.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Anderson recalled sharing the ring with The Phenomenal One on more than one occasion. He mentioned that the WWE star is versatile and can work with anybody. Anderson said:

"I have actually wrestled AJ a lot when I was in IMPACT Wrestling when I was with TNA. I'll still say, for my money, AJ Styles is the best wrestler in the world. He's so versatile; he can wrestle, work with anybody."

Styles is currently on the back of a loss to AJ Styles, whom he faced at Night of Champions. The Phenomenal One missed capturing the World Heavyweight Championship and becoming the inaugural champion.

However, his OC stablemates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows could soon find themselves in contention to challenge for the tag team championships. On SmackDown, The Good Brothers will feature in a multi-tag team match with other teams.

