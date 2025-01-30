The OG Bloodline and The Bloodline seen breaking character at a huge public gathering; Stephanie McMahon also spotted outside WWE

The OG Bloodline and The Bloodline were seen together at a huge public gathering outside of WWE. The two factions were spotted alongside Stephanie McMahon.

The issues between the OG Bloodline and the new Bloodline began post-WrestleMania XL, when Solo Sikoa decided to take charge of the faction and self-declared himself as the new Tribal Chief. The feud truly began after Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam 2025.

In the first trailer of Stephanie's Places, Stephanie McMahon was seen hanging out with every member of the Bloodline factions. The new Bloodline is currently led by Solo Sikoa, whose men lost the OGs in the Men's WarGames Match.

Trending

Check out the Stephanie McMahon with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and co.:

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Sam Roberts believes WWE's Bloodline storyline was written several months back by Paul Heyman

Sam Roberts believes the storyline between the OG Bloodline and the new Bloodline was written several months ago by Paul Heyman.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested the next big star to break out from The Bloodline would be Jacob Fatu. He said:

"I think that what we're seeing and what we saw on SmackDown is the beginnning of Jacob's singular journey. I think that Jacob is not going to start a new bloodline. I think that there's a reason why when Jacob Fatu came in he was associated with the Tongans as wild, violent, unpredictable, not fit to exist in society. And that's because, ultimately, Solo Sikoa is going to have to answer for what it was stated he was doing."

Fatu made a statement at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event by attacking Braun Strowman during their match. While The Samoan Werewolf suffered his first loss in WWE, he has continued his dominant run by terrorizing other superstars.

Meanwhile, Fatu's faction leader, Solo Sikoa has been absent since losing to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat Match, except for his one appearance on WWE SmackDown where he refused to break his silence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback