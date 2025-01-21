The next chapter in The Bloodline story was teased several months ago by Paul Heyman, says WWE analyst

The Bloodline storyline has been the main angle in WWE over the past few years. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently predicted the next chapter.

The last chapter in The Bloodline storyline saw Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline engage in a civil war with Roman Reigns and his OG Bloodline. The feud ended with Sikoa losing the Ula Fala and his Tribal Chief status to The OTC on RAW's debut on Netflix. While Sikoa was supposed to address his defeat last Friday on SmackDown, he did not. Instead, he walked out of the ring without saying a word. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu cut a promo in which he put several superstars on notice and claimed he was just getting started.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted that the next chapter in The Bloodline story would see Fatu start his singles run while having Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa as his allies:

"I think that what we're seeing and what we saw on SmackDown is the beginnning of Jacob's singular journey. I think that Jacob is not going to start a new bloodline. I think that there's a reason why when Jacob Fatu came in he was associated with the Tongans as wild, violent, unpredictable, not fit to exist in society. And that's because, ultimately, Solo Sikoa is going to have to answer for what it was stated he was doing."

The 41-year-old WWE analyst recalled Paul Heyman warning Sikoa of Fatu and the Tongans and what they could do, stating that The Wiseman's prophecy would be answered for in the next chapter of the story with the new Bloodline members taking out their Tribal Chief:

"Paul Heyman said, 'You don't know what you're doing. This is dangerous. You shouldn't be doing it.' Solo Sikoa has lost the Ula Fala but that prophecy, the prophecy of, 'I understand that they have your back but you do not want to do this, Solo,' that part has not been answered for and I think that part is the next part that is going to be answered for." [13:16 - 14:27]

The WWE analyst believes Jacob Fatu could eventually face Roman Reigns

On the same episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts proposed a scenario where Jacob Fatu would come out on top over Solo Sikoa. He claimed it would then lead to The Samoan Werewolf feuding with Roman Reigns.

The WWE analyst claimed The OTC and Fatu could main event next year's WrestleMania:

"I feel like, if done the right way, that Roman vs. Jacob Fatu could even be something that main events WrestleMania 42. I mean, if you lay that out the right way and you have Jacob doing whatever he's gonna do after he takes Solo off TV and just the rise of Jacob, then Jacob vs. Solo and then we slowly get to Jacob vs. Roman, I absolutely think," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Fatu and the Tongans will indeed turn on their leader.

