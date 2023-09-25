"The opportunity is there" - Jinder Mahal on having a female member as part of Indus Sher in WWE (Exclusive)

Jinder Mahal recently stated that there was a chance Indus Sher could have a female member, considering WWE recruits promising talents from India.

Mahal, Sanga, and Veer Mahaan are the current members of Indus Sher and perform on the RAW brand. The Modern Day Maharaja serves as the stable's mouthpiece, while Mahaan and Sanga let their actions do the talking. The faction is known for demolishing their opponents with brute power and force.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Superstar Spectacle 2023 in India, Jinder Mahal was quizzed if a female member could join Indus Sher. Mahal stated that it was a possibility, given WWE recruits more talent from India.

He added that seeing a female member in the faction would send a positive message across the globe about empowerment.

"Of course, if the recruiting is there. Definitely, the opportunity is there. I think it would be excellent for an Indian role model in the world of WWE to represent India the right way and being a champion. I think all of India would appreciate that," said Jinder Mahal. [1:45 - 2:03]

Indus Sher was in action at WWE Super Spectacle 2023

Indian fans got to witness Indus Sher perform live when they got into the squared circle at Superstar Spectacle 2023 on September 8 in Hyderabad. Though the show started off with a tag team match pitting Sanga and Veer Mahaan against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, it soon turned into a six-man bout.

While McIntyre joined the team of Zayn and Owens, Jinder Mahal aligned with his Indus Sher stablemates. The multi-man action left the crowd on its feet. Even though Indus fell short, the two sides paid respect to each other after the match.

