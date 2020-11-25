'The Patriot' Del Wilkes comments on The Undertaker's retirement (Exclusive)

Del Wilkes or The Patriot was the special guest on the most recent episode of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. During their chat, Del Wilkes spoke about The Undertaker's farewell and said that The Deadman might come out of retirement sometime in the near future. The Patriot also spoke on his time working with The Undertaker.

During the live session with Sportskeeda, The Patriot shed light on how he got to know the man behind the gimmick and his thoughts on Mark Calaway in the wrestling business.

"It was a lot of fun. I've known Mark since the late 80s when I first broke into the business, we were both working the Memphis territory or the mid-south territory. Mark was there, of course he wasn't doing The Undertaker, it was another gimmick. Scott Steiner was there, Brian Lee was there, Tracy Smothers was there, Sid had just left. So I've known Mark since then, and of course reunited with him in the WWF, and he was just a leader. He was one of those guys everybody looked upto in the locker room. When he spoke it meant something. You just have the respect for him because of how long he'd been there and what he had done for the business."

Del Wilkes believes that The Undertaker will come out of retirement

Del Wilkes then answered a follow-up question from Dr. Chris Featherstone on whether we would see The Undertaker in a wrestling ring ever again. The Patriot said that if the money is right, Mark Calaway will dawn the macabre persona of The Undertaker once again, and it is more than likely to be sometime in the near future.

"If I had to bet I would say you probably would. I am not a betting man. I did not get to watch it (The Undertaker's retirement) on Sunday night. I have my own podcast. I don't watch much of the product today anyway, but if I had to bet, I would bet that we'll see him down the road somewhere. I think Vince (McMahon) has a way of getting guys to do that. We all know that money talks, and if the money is right, absolutely, he will come out for another match. Yes, I think we will, I really do."

Dr. Chris Feathersone then brought up the topic of Saudi Arabia, with specific reference to WWE's show there, Crown Jewel. Del Wilkes jokingly responded, saying he would come out of retirement if he were offered that 'serious money' as well.

"You're right. That is serious money. That's the kind of money that can get me out of retirement."

The Undertaker recently completed 30 years with WWE and was given a 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series. However, as Del Wilkes suggested, anything is possible with WWE, especially if Vince McMahon really wants it to happen.

Del Wilkes, AKA The Patriot, also spoke about Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, and much more during the latest Sportskeeda UnSKripted session with Dr. Chris Featherstone. You can check out the full video above.